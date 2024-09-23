Like many other leftist European leaders, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has seen far better days popularity-wise – but that does not stop her from warmongering to the best of her abilities.

The once-popular Frederiksen has presided over one of the biggest downturns in recent Danish political history.

Her Social Democrats party won just 15.6% of the votes at the European Union parliament election, and in the popularity polls, her coalition has a little over half the support they had two years ago.

But that’s not keeping her from weighing in on geopolitical matters in a forceful – and some would call it irresponsible – manner, calling today for Ukraine’s allies ‘to greenlight the use of donated weapons for long-range strikes against Russia’.

Politico reported:

“’My suggestion is, let us end the discussion about red lines’, Frederiksen told Bloomberg in an interview that aired Monday. Ukraine’s benefactors had made a ‘mistake’ by engaging in handwringing over Kyiv hitting targets inside Russia, she added, as doing so had given Moscow ‘too good a card in their hands’.”

The great powers with more skin in the game, and who are actually providing the weapons, have been somewhat careful not to escalate the conflict into a direct WW3 confrontation against Russia.

The U.S. has, therefore, set restrictions on Ukraine’s use of their weapons in long-range strikes.

But smaller players such as Denmark, Finland and Sweden have already said Ukraine can do as it wishes.

“‘The most important red line has been crossed already. And that was when the Russians entered Ukraine’, Frederiksen said. ‘So I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is the right thing to do in NATO, in Europe or in Ukraine’.”

Kiev’s forces have launched a ground offensive inside Russian territory, with their great PR victory across the border on Kursk region.

Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants his allies to allow strikes in targets deeper in Russian territory.

While Politico still insists in its reporting that the conflict it’s ‘a grinding war of attrition, with few gains on either side’, that’s not true anymore, with Russia making daily gains on Donetsk region, and with Ukrainian defenses on the very brink of a meltdown.

It’s in this dire situation that Zelensky and Frederiksen want to escalate and plunge the whole of Europe and the world into an all-out war.

