Dangerous MSNBC Wacko Joy Reid Warns Trump’s Victory Would Result in ‘Hitlerian Dictatorship’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid has suggested that America is heading towards a repeat of Nazi Germany if Donald Trump prevails in November.

She made the comments two weeks after the second attempted assassination of President Trump. This woman is reckless.

In one of her trademark unhinged rants on her show The ReidOut, Reid bemoaned the fact that voters trust Trump over Harris on the question of immigration as the Biden administration continues to invite the entire world to cross the southern border at the American taxpayers expense.

She explained:

Donald Trump knows he can’t win the election based on the crappy job he did as president or his frankly crazy ideas for another administration, like spiking the cost of everything we buy through tariffs. So instead, he’s going with fear of immigrants. A majority of voters say they trust Trump more when it comes to dealing with the border. A man who doesn’t know the difference between political asylum and an insane asylum and his plans to deport every immigrant would send our economy into a freefall because fear, whether real or irrational, can be an effective political tactic. The question now for America is, have we gotten to the point where we would destroy our own economy and walk willingly into a Hitlerian dictatorship because of the fear Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies are perpetuating solely for their own political benefit.

It is not the first time that Reid has compared Trump to Hitler, despite claims her vile rhetoric has led to an environment of political violence where there have already been two assassination attempts against him.

In a TikTok published back in May, Reid said she would vote for then candidate Joe Biden even if she were in a coma to avoid “Hitler” entering the White House.

“Just let me know when you guys are finished figuring it out, Democrats. Then let me know who I got to vote for to keep Hitler out of the White House,” she explained. “If it’s Biden in a coma, I’m going to vote for Biden in a coma. I don’t even really, in particular, like the guy. A lot of his policies? Don’t like them, [but] he’s not Donald Trump, right?”

“Yeah, Hitler, White House, we’re keeping him out,” she continued. “We’re keeping Project 2025 out — that’s all I care about. Up and down the ballot, from the rooter to the tooter, school board all the way up to the White House and everything in between.”