CUTTING THEIR LOSSES? Kamala Harris Campaign Offloading Millions to Down-Ballot Races Across the Country

The Kamala Harris campaign, along with the Democrat National Committee (DNC) are offloading millions of campaign dollars to other down-ballot races across the country.

This is very telling. As you may recall, one of the reasons why panicked Democrats wanted to get Joe Biden out of the race is because they feared he would cause the party to lose control of the Senate and prevent them from regaining the House.

Why would they take millions away from the Harris campaign with such a short distance to the election?

Breitbart News reports:

Kamala Harris Campaign Reallocates Millions to Down-Ballot Races After Post-Convention Polling Stall Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is setting a record, albeit one with questionable electoral benefits for Harris. Harris’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are offloading nearly $25 million dollars to down-ballot races across the country in “an earlier investment and far more money than the top of the ticket has sent in past election years,” Politico reported. The unprecedented reallocation comes as Harris’s campaign goes on defense after failing to achieve a post-convention bump taken for granted by most modern campaigns. Harris and her top surrogates were dispatched to blue states this week, where former President Donald Trump continues to show unexpected strength. The down-ballot spending also follows a terrible week capped by the campaign’s trashing of 13 Gold Star families — an attack that blew up spectacularly.

Politico notes that Democrats did something similar in 2020, but moved far less cash to the other races:

The transfers to support down-ballot races are notable both for their timing and large amounts. In 2020, the DNC transferred $5 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and $1 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee [DSCC] in mid-October, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Earlier money gives the committees more spending options, as common campaign tactics such as hiring staff, taping ads or printing mailers take time.

The Democrats’ greatest fear is Trump winning with a GOP controlled House and Senate. Trump would be able to act almost immediately and there would be little to nothing that Democrats could do about it.