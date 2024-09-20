Creepy Leftist Professor Mocks Nancy Mace’s ‘White Tears’ After She Exposed His Sexual Advances

Mike Dyson / CNN

The leftist CNN commentator whose sexual advances were exposed by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has doubled down on his impropriety.

During a segment on CNN last month, Dyson accused Mace of disrespecting Harris and described her mispronunciation as “the legacy of white disregard” for Black Americans.

“When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people,” Dyson said.

He later privately remarked on her “gorgeousness” and commented on how good they look together, accompanied by kissing emojis.

Addressing a House Oversight hearing on Thursday, Mace entered the flirty texts sent to her by Dyson following her insults.

“I would like to also enter into the record. A screenshot of a text message I received from the esteemed professor from Vanderbilt, Michael Eric Dyson,” Mace said. “After my CNN interview begged me for photos in this text, he says, after calling me racist on CNN.”

Dyson is now doubling down on his behavior, insiting that Mace is a "bigot and racist" who is spreading "ridiculous lies" about him."

"The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for VP," he wrote on the X platform. 

"I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice. And her white women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist."

Unfortunately for Dyson, Mace already brought the receipts.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

