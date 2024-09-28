“Creeping Christian Nationalism”: Mother Jones Editor Triggered by Flight Attendant Wishing Passengers a “Blessed Night”

Clara Jeffrey, editor-in-chief of the progressive magazine Mother Jones, posted a complaint on X twitter Friday night that an Alaska Airlines flight attendant wished passengers a “blessed night” upon arrival in San Francisco.

Jeffrey, 57, posted, “Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a “blessed” night as we landed in SFO (!) to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic…As my rowmate said, “this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie.””

Jeffrey clapped back at a commenter who said, “Respectfully, I’m a pretty left leaning guy and I wish folks a blessed day fairly often. It’s just a nice thing to say”. Jeffrey snapped, “Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents. And…way off @AlaskaAir’s brand.”

Jeffrey responded to another commenter by saying the flight attended was not a ‘person of color.’

Jeffrey later commented on her critics, “The thing about being dragged by rw “alphas” is that they are all so so so dumb.”

Mother Jones reader David O’Brien slammed Jeffey, saying, “As a longtime @MotherJones reader, this tweet from its EIC is embarrassing. At their best, MJ does some of the best investigative reporting out there; at their worst, they come across as the archetypal smug liberals looking down their noses at the vulgarity of the lower classes…Speaking as a left-wing atheist, “have a blessed day” is a perfectly innocuous thing to say! There’s nothing remotely proselytizing about it. If you think this represents “creeping Christian nationalism,” may I suggest going outside more? Talking to some people??”

Jeffrey definitely needs to go outside her comfort zone more often. Perhaps a trip to Montgomery is in order?