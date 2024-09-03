Cop Tells Citizen He Let a Double Homicide Suspect Walk Free Because ‘We Don’t Report Illegal Immigrants… We’re a Sanctuary City’

A viral video is going around on social media and has exposed the absurdities of the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies, particularly in sanctuary cities.

This incident, which has ignited outrage across the nation, reveals a police officer’s chilling admission that a double homicide suspect is being allowed to walk free simply because he is an illegal immigrant.

The Gateway Pundit cannot independently verify the date and location of this event.

The video begins with a citizen trying to report a crime committed by an illegal immigrant, only to be met with stunning indifference from the police officer.

The officer, instead of enforcing the law, explains how his hands are tied by sanctuary city rules, stating that even though the suspect is illegal and has committed serious crimes, including a double homicide, he cannot report them to ICE.

“He said that he’s already illegal. He already said that he went to…” a man said before being interrupted by the responding officer.

“Okay, hold on, let’s back up a little bit. First off, we’re a sanctuary city. Even if he’s illegal here, we cannot call ICE on him,” the police said.

“Okay, but you still have to report that, right?” asked the man.

“No, we don’t,” the officer bluntly told the man. “Because it’s a sanctuary city, we do not report illegal, undocumented immigrants.”

The absurdity doesn’t end there. The officer goes on to admit that he has previously arrested a double homicide suspect and let him walk free, all because of the sanctuary city policies that have been championed by the Biden-Harris administration and their Democrat allies.

“So you’re going to let a person who went to prison, who committed a crime in America, and who is illegal right now, go free?” asked the man.

The police responded, stating, “Absolutely, that’s exactly what I’m saying. Because we’re a sanctuary city. I’ve arrested a double homicide suspect in this city before and let him walk out the door because we’re in a sanctuary city. We’re not going to call ICE to come pick up and deport him.”

Imagine that: a double homicide suspect, freely walking the streets, all because Democrats have made it a priority to protect illegal immigrants over the safety and security of American citizens.

This is the disturbing reality in cities across America, where law-abiding citizens are forced to live in fear while criminals are given a free pass.

The man in the video is heard expressing disbelief, stating, “He came to pick up $320,000 from you, him, or my grandmother and grandfather, and he’s walking away free right now, right? That’s what I’m understanding.”

The officer’s response? “Absolutely, that’s exactly what I’m saying.”

WATCH: