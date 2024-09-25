Confirmed: Secret Service Called “Toll Free Help Line” During Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Former Mob Enforcer with the Gambino Crime Family, John Alite, warned President Trump and his family that his security was lacking after a recent trip to Mar-a-Lago. The one time hit man spotted numerous cracks and flaws in Donald Trump’s security protection. He is our guest.

Plus a new report released by the United States Senate today reveals a shocking level of incompetence. One Secret Service agent only had an hour of drone training before flying a drone over the Butler, PA rally site where Donald Trump nearly died at the hands of an assassin on a roof top near by. That agent was so confused he was forced to call the 1-800 Help Line to the drone manufacturer.

There is a slew of troubling revelations in the report that are nothing short of shocking. We go through them all.

Also, it appears the Secret Service is engaging in election engineering. A whistleblower from inside the agency says The Secret Service denied the Trump Campaign resources to hold a rally in the all important swing state of Wisconsin.