The Company Behind Kamala’s “Secret BLUETOOTH Earrings” Responds to Accusations | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: Wireless Audio Earrings Company Responds to Rumors Kamala Harris Wore Earpiece During Presidential Debate

ARTICLE 2:  Elon Musk Delivers Epic Response After Hollywood Elite Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

ARTICLE 3: The Architect of Kamala’s Debate Prep Revealed… It Amounts to Cheating! (VIDEO)  

ARTICLE 4:  Mike Johnson Withdraws Government Funding Bill, Which Includes SAVE Act Just Hours Before Scheduled Vote 

ARTICLE 5: WATCH: J.D. Vance Spanks Kaitlan Collins When She Asks Him a Biased Question Following Debate Regarding Haitians Eating Pets in Springfield, Ohio

 

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 