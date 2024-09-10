Colorado Judge Forces Joe Oltmann to Give $1,000 a Day to Former Dominion VP Eric Coomer Until He Unveils His Source

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Joe Oltmann and numerous conservatives were sued by former Dominion VP Eric Coomer in a defamation case in September 2021.

Eric Coomer decided to sue 15 organizations and people for defamation in his home state of Colorado. He claims to have been defamed by center-right journalists allegedly saying he was tied to Antifa, and that he helped rig the election against Trump.

Coomer is the Plaintiff, and a variety of center-right media outlets, including the Gateway Pundit and separately Gateway Pundit Publisher Jim Hoft, are Defendants.

Coomer’s limited deposition was taken on September 23, 2021, and the court acted on its own to seal the deposition without a hearing. The court dramatically limited the subject matter and scope of the duration of the deposition compared to the Defendant’s depositions. This was odd since no other deposition in the case was similarly sealed by the Court letting the left write stories about those depositions, and no party had asked for Coomer’s deposition to be sealed. Primarily, the deposition verified many of the claims found in this fawning New York Times profile of Coomer.

One unprecedented action taken by the corrupt judge in the case is to force Joe Oltmann to turn over $1,000 a day to Coomer until Oltmann unveils who his source was who told Oltmann about a conference call that Coomer was on. Oltmann reported that during the call Coomer assured those listening in to not worry about the 2020 election, he had it covered.

Since when are reporters sued $1,000 a day until they reveal their sources?

USA Today reported:

Colorado conservative activist Joe Oltmann owes a former Dominion Voting Systems employee $1,000 a day, starting Wednesday, for as long as he continues to withhold evidence of his claims of election rigging. Oltmann is named as a non-party in a defamation suit filed by Eric Coomer, who was the former director of product security and strategy for Dominion Voting Systems. Apart from this filing, Coomer is suing Oltmann in a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit for claims he made back in 2020. These claims, made almost four years ago, came in the days following the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Here is a video of Oltmann sharing this nightmare situation after his reporting on Coomer.

BREAKING: A Colorado judge has ordered election integrity patriot Joe Oltmann to pay a fine of $1,000 every day until he reveals the source that gave him damning information on Dominion, the voting machine company that was involved in the theft of the 2020 election Oltmann… pic.twitter.com/epKgwvbm6d — George (@BehizyTweets) September 9, 2024

These tyrannical judges have to be removed from office and punished for their lawlessness. We need to bring integrity back in our courts.