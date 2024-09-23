CNN’s Jake Tapper Asks Michigan Governor Whitmer if Kamala Harris Should Do Unscripted Appearances-Her Response Is Nonsensical (VIDEO)

It’s obvious that the Democrats have no policies to run on in the 2024 Presidential election. Perhaps that is why, when asked about Kamala Harris’s unscripted appearances, they can’t say anything of value.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer was on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the election and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Only a few weeks left until this is all over. We’ve heard other Democrats in your position suggesting that they want to see more from Vice President Harris and Governor Walz in terms of not necessarily speeches in controlled environments, but town halls with voters, more interviews, mixing it up, press conferences,” Tapper said.

“Do you agree? Would you like to see more of that?” Tapper asked.

“You know, I have incredible confidence in both the Vice President and Governor Walz. They have shown they are happy warriors. They are able to answer tough questions,” Whitmer said.

She didn’t answer the question.

Watch:

TAPPER: Will Kamala ever do interviews or press conferences where she takes actual questions in unscripted environments? Harris campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer: “They are happy warriors!” pic.twitter.com/bK64R2OXrf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024

The reality is that our country does not need “happy warriors,” whatever that means and both Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Walz have not answered any real questions.

Vice President Harris struggled in a friendly environment with Oprah Winfrey. How would she possibly be able to hold an unscripted interview or press conference?

Watch:

Kamala thought she’d hang w/ Oprah & other celebs, shoot the breeze & giggle her way through softballs. But she panicked & we got this trainwreck. Even Oprah was like WTF. She’s a total mess.pic.twitter.com/ti0dKMErMK — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 20, 2024

One look at Governor Walz’s performance in public, and it is clear that anything unscripted would not work out too well for him.

Watch: