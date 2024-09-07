City of Berkeley, California Attempts to Raise the Cost of Gas Stoves to ‘Disincentivize’ Their Use

Remember months back when the Democrats were caught trying to ban gas stoves? And remember how after they were caught doing this, they insisted it wasn’t true and mocked anyone who even brought it up?

Chuck Schumer even went in front of cameras and condescendingly said, “No one is coming for your gas stoves.”

Well, like many other supposed ‘conspiracy’ theories over the last few years, it turned out to be true. And now we’re learning that the left’s war on gas stoves is still happening.

Berkeley, California is trying to make it difficult to even buy one.

FOX News reports:

California city attempts to raise cost of gas stoves to ‘disincentivize’ natural gas infrastructure The Wall Street Journal editorial board slammed the city of Berkeley’s attempts to raise the cost of installing gas stoves in commercial and residential buildings. “Democrats insist they aren’t coming for gas stoves, but look at how the People’s Republic of Berkeley is trying to tax them into obsolescence,” The Wall Street Journal wrote in an editorial published Thursday. The Biden-Harris administration received criticism from consumers and businesses after it announced energy efficiency regulations targeting gas-powered stovetops as part of its broader climate agenda. It later backed off from a more aggressive proposal announced in 2023. “It is the intent of the People to disincentivize obsolete natural gas infrastructure and associated greenhouse gas emissions in existing commercial and large residential buildings, thereby reducing the environmental and health hazards produced by the consumption and transportation of natural gas,” the initiative supporting the measure in Berkeley says, per the Journal.

Isn’t it strange how this thing they insisted wasn’t happening is in fact, actually happening?

Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala Still Own One?) Last month @RantyAmyCurtis reported they were coming for our frifges. Now they're back to our stoves. "You will own nothing and be happy."https://t.co/JjHkCDJ1at — Michael Dorstewitz (@MikeDorstewitz) September 7, 2024

The left never stops pushing things like this, no matter how unpopular it is.