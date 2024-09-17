Chris Cuomo’s Surprising Apology to President Trump (Video)

In a surprising turn of events, former CNN anchor and avowed leftist Chris Cuomo delivered an apology to President Trump.

Cuomo’s remarks came after a second attempt on Trump’s life.

Cuomo said, “I don’t get it. That’s why I reached out to Trump. I wanted to just say, Listen, I’m really sorry that this is going on and it’s being dealt with this way. Not because I’m in favor of his politics or what he says. I criticize him all the time. That’s my job, and he deserves it. But he doesn’t deserve this. A guy pointing an AK-47 at him while he’s playing golf?”

“And we take solace in the fact that the guy didn’t get any rounds off. If I had been through what that guy has been through in the last two months, you would not know where I am. You would never see me on TV again. No way I would do that.”

Cuomo then criticized those, like Don Lemon, who attacked Melania Trump for sharing her concerns about the safety of her husband.

Lemon dueted a video Melania shared to mock a loving wife sharing her fears.

Don Lemon mocks Melania Trump describing her distress over the attempted ass*ss*nation of her husband. Sick. pic.twitter.com/4LGbBeKomN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Cuomo continued, “I don’t know how he does it. He’s got kids, they’re adults, but he’s got grandkids. He’s got a wife. People giving crap to Melania Trump, worrying about whether or not there was a plot around her husband. How could she not? People mock her. And then her husband, as a guy, pointed with an AK-47.”

“Where are those people apologizing? That’s what it’s time for. We are playing a dangerous game with ourselves. He is not a despot in waiting.”

“Okay? I don’t buy it. You got to care when somebody tries to kill somebody. I told you this before, and I’ve learned the lesson so many times myself around the world. You care when anyone is hurt, or you’ll never really care about anyone being hurt.”

Watch: