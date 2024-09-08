Chicagoans Clash With City Council Over Migrant Spending ‘Are y’all lying to us?’

Chicago residents clashed with members of the City Council on Friday over how the city is allocating taxpayer funds for migrant care and the price that citizens pay for those decisions.

Although the meeting with the Immigration and Housing Committee did not have a quorum and there were no votes, residents voiced their concerns during the public comment session.

In remarks during the meeting, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez lectured the crowd and defended expenditures on migrants. He also announced a November referendum letting voters decide if a 3 percent tax on the wealthy should be imposed to help fund migrant services.

“We have 120,000 millionaires who live in the city of Chicago who can pay their fair share,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

“There are solutions so that we can do both—care for new neighbors as well as current neighbors.”

Adding insult to injury, Sigcho-Lopez Sigcho-Lopez also announced that Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, will visit Chicago in late September to “recognize the city’s efforts in supporting migrants.”

Before becoming president, the far-left Petro was part of the urban guerilla group M-19 which sought to seize power through violence in the name of promoting social justice.

He should fit right in amongst the radicals in Chicago.

During the meeting, one resident pushed back, asking, “Are y’all lying to us?”

“The budget shows $400 million was spent on migrants, who are illegal immigrants, last year. The city is currently in a $235 million deficit, which means you guys overspent the budget to pay for people who have not paid any taxes,” she continued.

Watch: