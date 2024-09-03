CEO Alleges Biden-Harris Administration Is ‘Complicit’ in Child Trafficking

The events of recent years have awakened many Americans to the presence of evil in Western societies and governments.

One could scarcely imagine a darker evil than public policies that knowingly and purposely abet the brutalization of children.

In an appearance Sunday on the podcast “The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis,” Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue accused the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of operating like a “complicit middle man in child trafficking” due to the administration’s refusal to secure the southern border.

Unanue’s complaint about child trafficking came amid broader criticism of the Biden-Harris administration.

Last month, Harris proposed Communist-style price controls to fight what she described as corporate price-gouging in the food industry.

Thus, Unanue spent several minutes explaining how Biden-Harris policies, not corporate price gouging, have contributed to the global instability that drives inflation.

For instance, the administration’s catastrophic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal “emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose 2022 invasion of Ukraine — “breadbasket” for much of Europe and other parts of the world — led to higher food prices.

Catsimatidis, owner of the New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, then asked Unanue to elaborate on supply-chain problems.

Unanue responded by returning to the theme of global instability. He complained, for instance, about MS-13 and Venezuelan gang members.

Then, the Goya CEO turned the question of “costs” back on Harris and her failed administration.

“You want to control prices? You want to control costs? How about the United States, instead of being the complicit middle man in child trafficking, human trafficking and drugs, why don’t they put a lid on that and control our borders?”

“That is what the cost — it’s not the one percent that a grocery store has to make at the end of the day,” he added.

On Aug. 19, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General issued a shocking report about illegal immigration.

In short, the Biden-Harris administration cannot account for approximately 325,000 unaccompanied migrant children.

“Although we identified more than 32,000 UCs who did not appear for their immigration court dates, that number may have been much larger had ICE issued NTAs to the more than 291,000 UCs who were not placed into removal proceedings,” the report read. (UC stands for unaccompanied migrant children.)

Thus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement “has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

Four days later, at a rally in Arizona, former President Donald Trump called attention to the missing children.

“This is impossible to believe. Listen to this: 325,000 migrant children are gone. They’re missing. [Harris] allowed them to be trafficked into our country. Many of these children are now in sex slavery, or they’re dead!” the former president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

DONALD TRUMP: “This is impossible to believe…325,000 migrant children are gone. They’re missing. [Kamala] allowed them to be trafficked into our country. Many of these children are now in sex slavery, or they’re dead!” pic.twitter.com/W0ekE63gWD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2024

Sunday on X, longtime anti-establishment commentator Alex Jones pleaded with Trump to make the missing children his first priority.

“If Trump Does This One Thing, He Will Win In A Landslide: 45 Must Pledge To Find The 325,000 Missing Children When Elected!” Jones posted.

“I want these people hung in front of the Capitol,” Jones said of child rapists in an accompanying video.

“I want to see ’em kicking and twitching at the end of a damn rope,” he added.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers might find offensive

If Trump Does This One Thing, He Will Win In A Landslide: 45 Must Pledge To Find The 325,000 Missing Children When Elected! pic.twitter.com/EluYuCYVxR — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 2, 2024

Jones, a colorful and oft-censored figure despised and persecuted by the establishment, has enjoyed a resurgence on social media thanks to X owner Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech.

Whatever one thinks of the proposed punishment for child rapists, it is significant that Jones, Trump and Unanue spoke with one voice on the question of the Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis and the missing migrant children they have abandoned to exploitation.

In a world plagued by seemingly endless evils, the administration’s complicity in child trafficking stands above the rest.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.