Can a Cocktail of Vaccinations Cause This? The Truth About Alexis and her Condition (VIDEO)

Alexis Lorenze is hospitalized at a medical center in California. Alexis is blaming a cocktail of vaccinations for her bizarre condition. She has swelling everywhere, she is black and blue and now growing odd tumors on her face. She claims the doctors are asking her not to record videos anymore and it appears Instagram is banning the use of her name in posts.

What is really behind her condition. Dr. Ben Tapper, a man who has become an expert on Vaccines, and their effect on the human body is our guest.

We separate fact from fiction and offer up some possible solutions to Lexi’s condition.