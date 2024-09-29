Campaign Pitch: Battle Hymn of the Republic at President Trump’s Rallies

Guest post by Kevin Rose

At his upcoming rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump should screen this video featuring Elvis performing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Hereafter, given the song’s historical implications, this video should play prominently at President Trump’s rallies and in his digital campaign.

On July 13, when he last appeared in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Trump was spared from death by the grace of God. Now, as President Trump’s campaign enters its final month on October 5 –with President Trump’s return to Butler – Trump should amplify the Civil War Union anthem:

“Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

His truth is marching on.

Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.

I have seen Him in the watch-fires of a hundred circling camps,

They have builded Him an altar in the evening dews and damps;

I can read His righteous sentence by the dim and flaring lamps:

His day is marching on.

He has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat;

He is sifting out the hearts of men before His judgement-seat

Oh, be swift, my soul, to answer Him! Be jubilant, my feet!

Our God is marching on.”

-Julia Howe, 1861

In 2023, President Trump declared war on the uniparty in his campaign video, “The Final Battle,” saying:

“This is the final battle. With you by my side, we will demolish the deep state; we will expel the warmongers from our government; we will drive out the globalists; we will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists; we will throw off the sick, political class that hates our country; we will rout the fake news media, and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”

Now President Trump should play “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as his anthem to dispel those bad actors he has formally denounced. The Trump movement intends to liberate Americans from a modern slavery perpetrated by the deep state, warmongers, globalists, communists, Marxists, fascists, and political class.

And in the coming years, this battle will continue to rage. While President Trump himself endures assassination attempts and fake indictments, his character has been relentlessly assassinated for over nine years with fake investigations, impeachments, and a stolen presidential election.

President Trump winning a third election brings justice to the uniparty.

In today’s political landscape, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” remains as pertinent as ever. The survival of the Union depends upon President Trump’s election, and he should heighten the stakes for this final salvo of the campaign.