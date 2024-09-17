Butler County, Ohio Sheriff Richard Jones Sounds the Alarm on Invasion of Illegals: “Every State Is a Border State”

In a fiery speech released last week to the people of Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones didn’t mince words about the growing illegal immigration crisis.

Pointing specifically to nearby Springfield, Ohio, the sheriff warned of a quiet invasion that threatens to unravel communities and strain local resources beyond repair.

“I’m here today to talk about the invasion of our country. And mostly, I want to talk about Springfield, Ohio. In just four years, between 15,000 and 20,000 illegals have poured into this small city of 50,000 residents. That’s almost half the population — and it’s unsustainable.”

For Jones, this is more than a local problem; it’s a national emergency. The sheriff highlighted how the influx of undocumented immigrants has crippled Springfield’s school systems, overloaded hospitals, and overwhelmed social services agencies. Emergency services, already stretched thin, have been left in the dark, unable to track who’s in their communities.

“Our citizens are angry as hell,” Jones said. “Where are they going to live? Who’s going to pay for their healthcare, education, and welfare? And most importantly, how can we ensure the safety of our residents when the police have no idea who these people are?”

Jones also sounded the alarm on how similar situations are unfolding across the country, particularly pointing to the chaos in Aurora, Colorado, where illegal immigrants took over an entire apartment complex, displacing law-abiding citizens.

“There comes a time when we have to say, look, you can’t just come here,” the sheriff stated bluntly.

Jones didn’t stop at Springfield or Aurora. He made it clear that Butler County, like every other American county, is under siege. “We are the seventh-largest county in Ohio, and it affects us all.

In the last three years alone, I’ve had close to 1,000 illegals locked up in my jail — with 2,000 criminal charges filed against them. I just had a guy in my jail who had been deported eight times, and guess what? He killed someone.”

These are not isolated incidents. According to Sheriff Jones, these illegal aliens — coming from 160 different countries — are pouring across the southern border, bringing crime, drugs, and chaos with them.

“I’ve been to the border three times,” he said, “and I’m telling you, every state is a border state right now.”

Jones also touched on another devastating issue tied directly to illegal immigration: the deadly fentanyl crisis. “Here in Ohio alone, we’ve had 5,000 people die from drug overdoses,” the sheriff warned.

“And where’s that fentanyl coming from? China, through Mexico. China is doing this on purpose — addicting and killing our people, causing chaos and disorder in our communities.”

The fentanyl epidemic, Jones insists, is part of a larger plan.

“China is sending this poison into our country to weaken us from within. And our open border is the conduit through which this destruction flows.”

“Don’t forget what a small group of terrorists can do,” he said, referring to the 2001 attacks that forever changed America.

“We are allowing close to 2 million people to cross our border illegally every year, and we have no idea who they are. We cannot afford to be complacent.”

WATCH: