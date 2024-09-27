British PM Starmer Has Dinner With Trump Who Calls Him ‘Popular’ – But in Fact, Leftist Leader’s Popularity is as Low as Rishi Sunak’s When He Was Forced to Call a General Election

Former (and next) US President Donald Trump had a two-hour dinner on Thursday with UK’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and apparently praised the ‘popular’ Prime Minister.

Everything points out to Trump meaning to troll Starmer, who after coming into power saw his popularity numbers take a nose dive.

Trump said that Sir Keir had run a ‘great’ election campaign before they met for the first time at Trump Tower, in New York.

Telegraph reported:

“The Prime Minister asked for the meeting as he looks to build ties with the Republican candidate ahead of the US election in November.”

This comes as Starmer had a brutal week with a Labour revolt against him, and in which the Premier committed a serious gaffe talking about the war in the Middle East when he asked for the return of the Israeli ‘sausages’ (instead of hostages) from Gaza – a blunder worthy of a Joe Biden.

“Sir Keir Starmer is as unpopular as Rishi Sunak was when he called the general election, a new poll has found.

The Prime Minister has a net approval rating of -27, according to polling by More in Common, a score which has fallen by 38 points since July.”

Rishi Sunak also had the horrendous net approval rating of -28 when he was forced to call a general election in early May.

“The findings come just days after the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and amid an ongoing row over donations to the Sir Keir by Lord Alli.

Luke Tryl, the director of the [More in Common] think tank, said: ‘After some tough headlines this week the Starmer slide in approval has continued’.”

Meanwhile, the political row over Starmer’s decision to cut winter fuel subsides for retirees continues, with Brexit champion and now MP Nigel Farage saying that secretary Rachel Reeves should cut UK funding of the ‘scaremongering’ World Health Organization (WHO) and spend the money instead on winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Britain reportedly sends around £200 million ($267 million) every year to the WHO, an amount that will likely increase into the billions thanks to a ‘pandemic preparedness treaty’ currently under negotiation.

