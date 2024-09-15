Brian Stelter: Image of Kamala Harris as ‘Hope and Change’ is More Important Than Anything She Actually Says (VIDEO)

The potato has returned. Brian Stelter is back on the air at CNN and it’s almost like he never left.

During a recent segment on Kamala Harris, Stelter suggested that the image of Harris as the young ‘hope and change’ candidate is more important than anything she actually says about what she would do as president.

He also cheered for the image of Harris speaking at rallies. Has anyone told Brian that the campaign has to bus people in for these events?

Breitbart News reports:

CNN’s Stelter: Harris Is the ‘Change’ and ‘Images Are More Important’ than What ‘She’s Saying Right Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter declared that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “is the hope and change and youthful energy in this race.” And said that “the images are more important than anything she’s saying right now. When she keeps filling these rallies, that’s probably more important than what she says out loud at the rallies.”

While discussing Harris saying that she isn’t Joe Biden during a local media interview that she did earlier that day, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Brian, what do you — what’s your sense of watching it, as someone who’s an observer?”

See the segment below:

This is the narrative that Democrats and most of the media have settled on. They’re pushing Kamala Harris as a symbol of something rather than an actual person. Kamala Harris doesn’t even really matter. What she says doesn’t matter to them. They’re actually telling us this.

