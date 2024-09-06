BREAKING: President Trump’s New York ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delayed Until After Election

President Trump’s New York ‘hush money’ sentencing has been delayed until after the 2024 election, Judge Juan Merchan ruled on Friday.

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 but moved to November 26.

“This is not a decision this Court makes lightly but it is the decision which in this Court’s view, best advances the interests of justice,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote in the decision, NBC News reported.

President Trump’s lawyers previously asked Juan Merchan to delay the September 18 sentencing after the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling. Judge Merchan said he would issue a decision by September 16.

Judge Merchan also pushed back his ruling on the presidential immunity dispute to November 12.

President Trump’s lawyers previously asked a federal court to intervene in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

In July the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, rejected Trump’s request to move the case and said “nothing” in the Supreme Court’s ruling affected his previous conclusion that Trump’s payments are considered unofficial acts.

President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday evening filed an urgent appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent the corrupt New York judicial system from ignoring the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling and jailing Trump.

“Unlawfully incarcerating President Trump in the final weeks of the Presidential election, while early voting is ongoing, would irreparably harm the First Amendment rights of President Trump and voters located far beyond New York County,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Earlier this year Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”