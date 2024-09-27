Breaking: President Trump Will Attend the Georgia-Alabama Game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa

All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend when the Number 4 ranked Crimson Tide will face off against the Number 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has won two of the last three national championships.

And now – as if this game was not big enough already! – President Donald Trump will attend the game in Tuscaloosa this weekend!

The game will kick off at 6:30 PM CST at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama fans are being told to arrive early for the big game.

President Trump has reportedly requested a tasty meal that includes two McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese, Domino’s pizza, stadium hot dogs and Diet Coke, according to Alabama businessman Ric Mayers, via AL.com. Yum!

Trump frequently visits major sports events and football games. In September 2023 President Trump made a huge entrance at the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones football game in Ames, Iowa. America’s favorite president flipped burgers, played football with agriculture fraternity members, and greeted fans.

Here is Trump meeting with frat boys at the Iowa-Iowa State game last year in Ames.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/WDTr8SkIOK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2023

Saturday will not be President Trump’s first visit to Tuscaloosa for an Alabama game.

President Trump arrived to cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” from a packed crowd of over 100,000 at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the LSU-Alabama college football game in 2019.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania took seats in a box on the LSU side of the field. Later the crowd gave Trump a standing ovation when he and Melania were shown on the Jumbotron.

Trump was cheered by a crowd outside the stadium as he arrived.

Inside the stadium, Trump was cheered and received with “USA!” chants.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in attendance at the Alabama/LSU football game @TheCrimsonWhite @CWsports pic.twitter.com/ru3tRZLnD5 — Hannah Saad (@ByHannahSaad) November 9, 2019

Saturday ought to be a great day for President Trump and America.

The People’s President will be in Alabama!