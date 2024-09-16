Breaking: Live Aerial Footage Captures Massive Explosion at Pipeline in La Porte, Texas

A massive explosion rocked a pipeline in La Porte, Texas, late this morning, prompting immediate evacuations and sending emergency responders scrambling to contain the inferno.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management confirmed the incident in a statement on social media, urging nearby residents to leave the area as firefighters battle the blazing pipeline fire.

The La Porte Fire Department has already recommended an urgent evacuation of homes and businesses between Luella and Canada, as thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky.

“Emergency responders are responding to a Pipeline Fire near Spencer Hwy and Summerton. The Fire Department is recommending an evacuation between Luella and Canada. Our office will update the community as more information is gathered,” La Porte Office of Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.

ABC 13’s Courtney Fischer reported live, noting that flames were reaching at least 300 feet into the air as firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire.

There is still no word on any injuries, but the situation remains fluid as first responders work through the devastation.

This is a developing story.