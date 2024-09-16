Breaking: Live Aerial Footage Captures Massive Explosion at Pipeline in La Porte, Texas

by
Screenshot: ABC 13

A massive explosion rocked a pipeline in La Porte, Texas, late this morning, prompting immediate evacuations and sending emergency responders scrambling to contain the inferno.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management confirmed the incident in a statement on social media, urging nearby residents to leave the area as firefighters battle the blazing pipeline fire.

The La Porte Fire Department has already recommended an urgent evacuation of homes and businesses between Luella and Canada, as thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky.

“Emergency responders are responding to a Pipeline Fire near Spencer Hwy and Summerton. The Fire Department is recommending an evacuation between Luella and Canada. Our office will update the community as more information is gathered,” La Porte Office of Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.

WATCH:

ABC 13’s Courtney Fischer reported live, noting that flames were reaching at least 300 feet into the air as firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire.

There is still no word on any injuries, but the situation remains fluid as first responders work through the devastation.

You can watch the live video below:

This is a developing story.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 