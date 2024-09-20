BREAKING: Lawsuit Filed in Wisconsin to Remove Any Potential Non-US Citizens in WisVote Database Before November 5th Presidential Election

Guest post from Jefferson Davis

A brave and courageous Wisconsin election integrity supporter recently filed a lawsuit, with the assistance of two outstanding election integrity attorneys, in Waukesha County Circuit Court against the Wisconsin Election Commission, Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe and the Department of Motor Vehicle Director Craig Thompson asking for a Writ of Mandamus and Declaratory Judgement from the Circuit Court Judge in Waukesha County ordering WEC, Administrator Wolfe and Administrator Thompson to immediately follow the law by removing any non-US citizens with a Wisconsin Driver's License and or Photo ID in the WisVote database ( New Request – BadgerVoters.Web (wi.gov) ) before the November 5th Presidential Elections ( 240904Lawsuit.pdf (wispolitics.com) ).

A Public Hearing Status Conference regarding this Case will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 9:00 A.M., Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, in front of the Honorable Michael Maxwell, Branch 8 ( 2024CV001353 Case Details in Waukesha County (wicourts.gov) ). The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Hearing in what could be a very pivotal turning point for the 2024 Presidential Election in Wisconsin.

Judge Maxwell also has a very serious rule of law approach to Cases assigned to Branch 8.

Wisconsin is not governed by the National Voter Registration Act that allegedly freezes any changes to voter rolls 90 days out from a Presidential Election because Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration.

Therefore, removing non-US citizens from the Wisconsin WisVote database is perfectly legal and must be enforced if any election is to be administered with integrity to protect all Wisconsin Clerks and electors.

Non-US citizens caught registering to vote and actually voting can be charged with a felony and actually deported if the law in America was actually enforced by the DOJ, according to the liberal website Snopes ( Does a 1996 U.S. Law Say Non-Citizens Who Vote Must Be Deported? | Snopes.com ).

Wisconsin, like many other swing states ( GOP States Remove Thousands Of Noncitizens Off Voting Rolls As Election Day Nears – IJR ), is trying to get out in front of this very large potential problem of non-US citizens participating in elections that could affect the outcome of a Presidential Election.

The usual progressive democrat organizations are challenging this lawsuit to apparently do everything they can to make sure non-US citizens participate in the November 5th Presidential Election in Wisconsin ( Democrats Motion to Dismiss Non-US Citizens to Vote.pdf ).

Here are the main takeaways regarding this critical Wisconsin Election Integrity issue for the 2024 Presidential Election: