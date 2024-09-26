Guest post by Jefferson Davis
BREAKING: Lawsuit Filed in Wisconsin to Remove Any Potential Non-US Citizens in WisVote Database in Time for November 5th Presidential Election
Waukesha – A brave and courageous Wisconsin election integrity supporter recently filed a lawsuit, with the assistance of two outstanding election integrity attorneys, in Waukesha County Circuit Court against the Wisconsin Election Commission, Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe and the Department of Motor Vehicle Director Craig Thompson asking for a Writ of Mandamus and Declaratory Judgement from the Circuit Court Judge in Waukesha County ordering WEC, Administrator Wolfe and Administrator Thompson to immediately follow the law by removing any non-US citizens with a Wisconsin Driver’s License and or Photo ID in the WisVote database – click here – before the November 5th Presidential Elections – click here.
A Public Hearing Status Conference regarding this Case will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 9:00 A.M., Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, in front of the Honorable Michael Maxwell, Branch 8 –click here. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Hearing in what could be a very pivotal turning point for the 2024 Presidential Election in Wisconsin.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judges take election integrity very seriously to protect Clerks and all Wisconsin electors with some their recent decisions (click here –Election absentee ballot drop boxes can’t be used in Wisconsin: Judge (usatoday.com), Wisconsin judge bans absentee ballot spoiling | Courthouse News Service, Waukesha County judge rules clerks can’t fill in missing information on absentee ballot witness certificates – WPR).
Judge Maxwell also has a very serious rule of law approach to Cases assigned to Branch 8.
,
Wisconsin is not governed by the National Voter Registration Act that allegedly freezes any changes to voter rolls 90 days out from a Presidential Election because Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration.
Therefore, removing non-US citizens from the Wisconsin WisVote database is perfectly legal and must be enforced if any election is to be administered with integrity to protect all Wisconsin Clerks and electors.
Non-US citizens caught registering to vote and actually voting can be charged with a felony and actually deported if the law in America was actually enforced by the DOJ, according to the liberal website Snopes.
Wisconsin, like many other swing states (click here – GOP States Remove Thousands Of Noncitizens Off Voting Rolls As Election Day Nears – IJR), is trying to get out in front of this very large potential problem of non-US citizens participating in elections that could affect the outcome of a Presidential Election.
The usual progressive democrat organizations are challenging this lawsuit to apparently do everything they can to make sure non-US citizens participate in the November 5th Presidential Election in Wisconsin (click here – Democrats Motion to Dismiss Non-US Citizens to Vote.pdf).
Here are the main takeaways regarding this critical Wisconsin Election Integrity issue for the 2024 Presidential Election:
- The Office of Special Counsel appointed by Speaker Robin Vos has documented in their 2022 Election Fraud Report that non-US citizens are participating in Wisconsin Elections (click here – OSC Election Fraud Interim Report – March 2022.pdf).
- Wisconsin Clerks have documented that non-US citizens are participating in Wisconsin Elections (click here – Non-US Citizens Voting in Wisconsin.pdf).
- Peer-reviewed studies have documented non-US citizens are participating in Wisconsin Elections (click here – Quantifying Illegal Votes Cast by Non-Citizens in the Battleground States of the 2020 Presidential Election – Just Facts Daily).
- Non-US citizens are documented to have illegally voted all across America (click here – American Confidence in Elections: Preventing Noncitizen Voting and Other Foreign Interference | The Heritage Foundation).
- Non-US citizens are illegally registering to vote across America (click here – Study: 10% to 27% of Non-Citizens Are Illegally Registered to Vote – Just Facts).
- Non-US citizens are acquiring illegal social security numbers across America (click here – Illegal immigrants cited in theft of 39 million Social Security numbers – Washington Examiner).
- The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles documented in December of 2023 that 258,365 non-US citizens had received a Wisconsin driver’s license between January 1, 2019, and late 2023 while an additional 41,090 non-US citizens received a photo ID. These cards are nearly indistinguishable from a US citizen Wisconsin driver’s licenseWisconsin has a photo ID requirement to be issued a ballot on election day.
- Wisconsin poll workers cannot ask anyone if they are a “US citizen” when voting. Poll workers can only look at the photo ID to see if it somewhat matches the individual asking for a ballot.
- Title III of the Help America Vote Act requires State Agencies to share this information to be made available to Clerks across Wisconsin (click here – HAVA 66 Pages.pdf).
- The State Agreement between the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles requires this information to be shared to protect Clerks and all Wisconsin electors (click here – WEC DMV Agreement.pdf).
- Many Wisconsin State Statutes require this information to be shared to protect Clerks and all Wisconsin electors.
- The Governor’s Office agrees this information must be shared between the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles.