BREAKING: Explosive Device Reportedly Discovered Near Trump Rally in Uniondale, New York After Second Trump Assassination Attempt – Suspect in “Suspicious Occurrence” in Custody

Police have reportedly discovered an “explosive device” in a car near President Trump’s rally venue in Uniondale, New York tonight.

According to Nassau County Police Department sources, “During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that driver ended up running into the woods.” Another source from the department confirmed this, investigative reporter James Lalino told The Gateway Pundit.

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that “the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed” from the area surrounding tonight’s Trump rally site. Source said “During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that driver ended up running into the woods. No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there.”

Per Daily Mail, a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson confirmed that “there was a suspicious occurrence” near the rally on Wednesday.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, however, has released a statement claiming the reports are “unfounded” but confirming someone has been detained for questioning. “Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded. There is a person who is being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site. The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police,” the statement reads.

This raises the question, why would someone be training a bomb detection dog near the rally site? And why was someone taken into custody?

Clearly, something happened, though, details and the official narrative are still unclear at this time.

The commissioner “went on to blame a suspect with a ‘self-trained bomb-detecting dog’ for sounding the alarm about explosives near the rally site,” Daily Mail reports.

This comes after the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months. Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon. However, Trump said that the Secret Service agents shot first at the shooter’s barrel in the bushes.

On July 13, a shooter came close to killing President Trump, hitting him in the ear with a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 pm ET.

Thousands are already lined up to see the President speak in the deep blue state of New York.

The Trump campaign shared:

This is a developing story…