BREAKING: CNN Reports Secret Service Returned Fire; Trump Is Thought to Be Target of Gunshots at West Palm Beach Golf Course; Rifle, Backpack and Go-Pro Camera Reported Found

CNN’s John Miller reported on air Secret Service agents returned fire and that President Trump is thought to be the target of the gunshots fired at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida Sunday afternoon. A semi-automatic rifle, a backpack and Go-Pro camera were reported found.

Brian Stelter posted CNN video clips: Breaking from @KristenhCNN and @JohnMillerCNN: “Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter.””

“Miller: “The Secret Service identified the direction” of the shots “and returned fire at that gunman, who fled. Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle. We are told that a vehicle that is close to that description has been stopped” by police.”

“>>@JohnMillerCNN : All this info is preliminary. But “in the area of the shooting, sources say they recovered a backpack and a semi-automatic rifle… and a GoPro camera.” The camera suggests “that this individual may have wanted to record himself in the first person.””

The Secret Service earlier released a statement on the shooting that did not state whether Trump was a target or mention the return fire.

The Bulwark’s Marc Caputo reported a suspect was arrested in nearby Martin County, “In re possible Trump golf course shooter: suspect was stopped in Martin County after he crossed the Palm Beach County line around mile marker 110-112 on I95. He’s in custody & his black vehicle is impounded “He crossed into the wrong county. My guys were waiting for him. They had the BOLO from PBSO.,” Martin Sheriff Will Snyder tells me He said he has no other info he can disclose and they’re awaiting FBI & Secret Service to take the suspect into custody & search the vehicle.”

UPDATE: AP reports an “AK style rifle: recovered, “WASHINGTON (AP) — An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump’s golf course where shots were fired, two law enforcement officials tell AP.”

More from the AP (excerpt):

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said. The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired, the officials said.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson, “Secret Service opened fire on potential gunman carrying AK-47 outside Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla. this afternoon while the former president was playing golf. Investigators are treating the suspect as a potential assassin, U.S. official tells Fox News. “This does not appear to be some random guy with an AK-47 walking outside Trump’s club,” the official added.”