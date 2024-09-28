BREAKING: Arizona GOP Demands Answers After Democrat Secretary of State Skipped Briefing on “Urgent Election Issue” – “What is Fontes Trying to Hide From Us?”

The Arizona GOP(AZGOP) has called for answers on “an election integrity problem” and accused the Democrat Secretary of State of hiding something after he canceled, “at the last minute,” a briefing on what was described as an “urgent election issue.”

“Yesterday, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called a meeting of the AZGOP, and separately the State Legislative leadership, to brief us this morning on an urgent election issue. At the last minute, Secretary Fontes moved the meeting to Monday, to wait for the ‘right time,’” AZGOP Chairwoman Gina Swodoba said in a statement.

It is unclear to the Arizona Republican Party what the “right time” means or why he is sitting on this supposedly important election issue just over one month away from the election. “What is Fontes trying to hide from us, and why can’t he tell us now?” Swoboda asks.

This also comes after it was discovered that an error in the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) system caused nearly 100,000 voter registrations to be validated without verifying the registrants’ citizenship.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that non-citizens and illegal aliens in Phoenix, Arizona, admitted to being registered to vote in an undercover video posted by the Oversight Project. They further expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

After the rigged 2020 and 2022 elections in Arizona, Arizonans have no reason to trust the election officials, and it is reason to be concerned when they continue to operate without transparency.

Statement from AZGOP:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AZGOP Chair Gina Swoboda Demands Immediate Answers from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Election Issue @AZGOP Chair @GinaSwoboda released the following statement today regarding an unexpected delay in a crucial election briefing: “Yesterday, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called a meeting of the AZGOP, and separately the State Legislative leadership, to brief us this morning on an urgent election issue. At the last minute, Secretary Fontes moved the meeting to Monday, to wait for the ‘right time.’ We don’t know what the meeting will cover, and we don’t know why it was moved — this is highly concerning, and we are demanding answers from Secretary Fontes immediately. After continually promising transparency, he has failed to deliver. There is clearly an election integrity problem in Arizona, and we will get to the bottom of it. What is Fontes trying to hide from us, and why can’t he tell us now? We are holding Secretary Fontes accountable, we will make sure there is no cover up, and we will fight to resolve whatever this issue is immediately. We are securing this election and making sure every vote is lawfully cast and properly counted. The people of Arizona deserve full transparency and a secure elections process.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AZGOP Chair Gina Swoboda Demands Immediate Answers from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Election Issue @AZGOP Chair @GinaSwoboda released the following statement today regarding an unexpected delay in a crucial election briefing: “Yesterday, Arizona… — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 27, 2024

This is a developing story...