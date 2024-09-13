Blow Out Sale at MyPillow Plus Sheets and Towels As Low As $25 — Use Promo Code TGP to Get the Discounts!

by

Leftists, the tech giants, and the fake news media have tried to destroy Mike Lindell and MyPillow.

All because Mike and the patriots at MyPillow supported President Trump.

But Mike didn’t cave in — instead, he keeps offering deals for a great night’s sleep — without a middle man.

Now, Gateway Pundit’s discount page at MyPillow.com/tgp has been updated with new deals!

When you go there and put “TGP” in the promo code box, you’ll get the discounted price plus, Gateway Pundit will benefit.

Here are some of the items on sale – (click on the image to see them all):

Plus, MyPillow’s closeout and overstock sale page has been updated and has 20 items!

Scroll down on the TGP MyPillow discounts page and click on this box: 

When you click on that, here are some of the deals you’ll find:

To get great deals, look for this box at checkout:

Put TGP in that box and hit “APPLY” to get huge discounts and help support Gateway Pundit.

To see all the discounts in one place, click here.

Thank you!

Photo of author
Promoted Post

You can email Promoted Post here, and read more of Promoted Post's articles here.

 