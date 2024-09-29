Biden Regime Will Hold Trial for Jake Lang After 1347 Days of Imprisonment on November 4th – One Day Before the 2024 Election – Please Pray for the J6 Political Prisoners

My name is Jake Lang, and 1347 days ago I was taken hostage at gunpoint by the FBI on January 16th 2021, I am proud to be a January 6 Political Hostage.

Last week my contraband cell phone was taken at knifepoint by an armed group of gang members & I was nearly killed in Brooklyn Federal Prison.

Why am I in prison for nearly 4 years without a trial you might ask?

My crime? Standing up for our Constitution and protesting the STOLEN 2020 election.

Being an American Patriot who supports President Donald J Trump. Being a man who believes in the words: LIBERTY OR DEATH!

For 1347 brutal days, J6 patriots have languished in Biden and Kamala’s Politicial GULAGs, treated like Domestic Terrorists & abused by prison staff & denied justice by biased DC Jury pools & insane Communist liberal Judges.

I cant begin to describe the inhumane degrading experiences I have endured, the thousands of nights I have spent in subjection to Communist tyranny, the 850 days of solitary confinement, the 15 different prison transfers, the years without seeing my family or being given a haircut or shave…. But somehow so alive with the freedom of Christ in my heart, so deeply hopeful in God’s plan for my life & God’s country. There is no doubt in my heart God answers prayers & will deliver us from this monstrous evil.

I could tell you about the dozens of baptisms God has performed through me, the hundreds lives changed through the ressurected power of Jesus Christ – the sparkles of unbreakable hope & courage from my fellow J6 brothers – the strongest men in America.

But my experience will take many books to fully explain, and truly will never be fully understood because many circumstances are too painful to relive and too miraculous to even believe. I’ve seen praise break down prison walls & broken families restored, I’ve seen real life resurrection & love evade the hearts of stone cold savages. I’ve seen God’s grace in the darkest pits of solitary confinement & tasted and seen how good our Lord is.

There is no one like our God, when you are facing BIG ODDS, you need a BIG GOD. There is a unstoppable conviction that fosters and grows inside a man who believes in God more than his own eyes, more than the 4 concrete walls of seclusion around him, more than the weeks of starvation and years of waiting, I can’t speak on anything other than what He has welled up inside my heart to tell you – not a wasted word.

If you are worried about the 2024 election and the future of our country, rest your heart at the feet of Jesus, cry upon His feet and wash them with your tears. Approach our King with your heavy laden heart and pour your soul out to Him, weep and be restored.

No one in America has more at stake in this election than myself and all of the January 6ers / our families. We are already broken & torn apart, crying at the feet of Jesus, but we aren’t defeated, in fact – WE STILL HAVE MORE FIGHT IN US.

Be not dismayed for He has overcome the world. Whether Trump wins or I have to do another 10-15 years in prison, God is still faithful no matter what, and the measure of our faith is not when it goes according to plan but when all of our plans fall apart. Seek the Lord and acknowledge Him in all your ways & He will guide you to the living waters of Christ Jesus, where the Wellspring of Life alleviates you.

Sin is the enemy, not Kamala Harris or the Democrats. Conquer sin & put it in the grave, and then & only then will you Save America. Be born again, not of flesh and human will but of Spirit and God’s Will.

I’ll be in solitary confinement again this Tuesday until my trial on Nov 4th at 333 Constitution Ave in Washington DC Federal Court House, Judge Nichols courtroom.

Come support and watch Daniel in the lions den!!! Stand for something or fall for anything, 1776 – Edward Jacob Lang Political Prisoner #76480054