Biden Drops Human Rights Demands, Gifts Egypt $1.3 Billion in Military Aid to Help Broker Gaza Ceasefire

The Biden regime has gifted Egypt a staggering $1.3 billion in military aid in order to help “finalize” a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Reuters reports that in a letter to Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he had waived conditions on the final amount concerning the country’s human rights abuses because it was in the “national security interest.”

“This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt’s specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalize a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” said a U.S. spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that they were engaged “a rigorous dialogue with the Egyptian government on the importance of concrete human rights improvements that are crucial to sustaining the strongest possible U.S.-Egypt partnership.”

Egypt remains an important ally of Washington, despite allegations of significant human rights violations under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule, such as torture and enforced disappearances.

Sisi has consistently denied the existence of political prisoners in Egypt, emphasizing the importance of stability and security in a nation that has been subject to numerous Islamist attacks in recent years.

The ongoing conflict, which began after the October 7th attacks by Hamas militants against Israeli civilians, has increased the administration’s dependence on Cairo for diplomatic initiatives, including ceasefire negotiations. Its border with Gaza also makes it a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid.