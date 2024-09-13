Biden at “Black Excellence” Event Claims He Attended Sunday Services at a Black Church and Planned the “Desegregation Efforts” in Delaware (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, delivered remarks at a brunch in celebration of “Black Excellence” on the South Lawn at the White House on Friday.

81-year-old Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled out to deliver his teleprompter speech.

Kamala Harris covered up this decline.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden has no idea where he is right now. This is the decline Kamala covered up. pic.twitter.com/t2hIosadJh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2024

Joe Biden falsely claimed he’d “attend Sunday services at the AME church in Wilmington planning the desegregation efforts of my state.”

This is a lie. Joe Biden never planned desegregation efforts.

WATCH:

Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden, at his "Black Excellence" event, claims he'd "attend Sunday services at the AME church in Wilmington planning the desegregation efforts of my state." None of that is true. This is the decline Kamala covered up. pic.twitter.com/ykW50RUTQc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2024

Joe Biden spoke on “black jobs.”

Will the left flip out on Joe Biden for talking about ‘black jobs’ the way they did when Trump said it last month?

WATCH:

"Black Jobs" – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/4FmzKKbPec — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

