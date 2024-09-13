Biden at “Black Excellence” Event Claims He Attended Sunday Services at a Black Church and Planned the “Desegregation Efforts” in Delaware (VIDEO)

Joe Biden

Joe Biden, the alleged president, delivered remarks at a brunch in celebration of “Black Excellence” on the South Lawn at the White House on Friday.

81-year-old Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled out to deliver his teleprompter speech.

Kamala Harris covered up this decline.

WATCH:

Joe Biden falsely claimed he’d “attend Sunday services at the AME church in Wilmington planning the desegregation efforts of my state.”

This is a lie. Joe Biden never planned desegregation efforts.

WATCH:

Joe Biden spoke on “black jobs.”

Will the left flip out on Joe Biden for talking about ‘black jobs’ the way they did when Trump said it last month?

WATCH:

Joe Biden

