BEYOND PARODY: NPR Reports That ‘Eco-Chaplains’ Are Helping People Process Their ‘Climate Grief’

National Public Radio has a new story out this week about ‘Eco-Chaplains’ who are apparently tasked with helping people work through their ‘climate grief’ whatever that is.

If you needed any further proof that Climate Change is a religion for the left, this is pretty much a confirmation.

Isn’t it great that our tax dollars subsidize this hard-hitting journalism?

FOX News reports:

‘Eco-chaplains’ are helping individuals process their ‘climate grief’: NPR report A new spiritual movement is growing, one designed to help people deal with their negative feelings about the planet being threatened by climate change. That’s according to a report from NPR. Dubbed “eco-chaplains,” these novel spiritual leaders are being trained to meet a growing need to address “grief, anxiety and burnout” over environmental problems. “Today, there are chaplains working at the intersection of climate, grief and spirituality in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada. Most develop their own ways of addressing the issue, from one-on-one therapy sessions to online climate grief circles and in-person support groups,” NPR reported. The report noted how eco-chaplaincy is a 21st century invention, with less than 100 people believed to be practicing it in the western world. Multiple organizations have begun to train individuals in a type of eco-therapy “from Buddhist, Christian, Jewish and secular perspectives.”

How is this even real?

We may have a more serious mental health crisis in the country than most people realize.