Belgium Panics as Hungary’s Orbán Expected To Make Good on His Promise to Bus Illegals To Migration-Loving EU Capital Brussels

The war over unchecked mass migration is ongoing in Europe, as more and more countries try to tackle the destruction of their populations due to the influx of mostly military-aged males bringing chaos to their social fabric.

Perhaps no one has been more vocal and more active in this war than Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who went as far as saying: ‘There Is Not Enough Money in the World To Force Us To Accept Mass Migration and To Put Our Children in the Hands of LGBTQ Activists’.

Now, Orbán is taking a page out of the ‘America First’ play book and is about to send illegal migrants by bus to the Euro-Globalist capital of Brussels.

Yes, you read it right.

So, as one would expect, Belgium is NOT happy at all.

Belgium’s top migration official yesterday (9) criticized Hungary for threatening to send a bus convoy of migrants to Brussels.

The move is in retaliation against European Union policies, but the official suggested ‘they would be stopped at the border’.

Associated Press reported:

“Hungary’s anti-immigrant government signaled Friday that it is serious about a plan to provide asylum-seekers free one-way travel to Brussels, a measure meant to pressure the European Commission into dropping heavy fines against the country for its restrictive asylum policies.

In June, the European Court of Justice ordered Hungary to pay a fine of 200 million euros ($216 million) for persistently breaking the bloc’s asylum rules, and an additional 1 million euros per day until it brings policies into line with EU law.

The commission, the EU’s powerful executive branch, has its headquarters in the Belgian capital.”

For Belgium’s migration minister, Nicole de Moor, Hungary’s threat ‘undermines solidarity and cooperation within the [European] Union.’

He stated that Belgium advocates a joint, coordinated policy, which would ‘respect European values and international obligations’.

“In a statement, de Moor’s office said that Hungary’s going ahead with the convoy ‘would be a flagrant violation of European and international agreements. Belgium will therefore not provide access’ to any such migrant arrivals.”

It’s very ironic that migrant-loving Belgium will stop the migrants at the border.

Belgium’s EU ambassador will speak to his Hungarian counterpart about the threat.

The minister is also asking the European commission to take a firm stand against it.

