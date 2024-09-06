Bad News for Kamala Harris: RFK Jr. Ordered Off the Ballot In North Carolina and Michigan as Democrat Dirty Tricks Backfire

On Friday, Kamala Harris suffered a double whammy as Democrat dirty tricks to keep RFK Jr. on the ballot in North Carolina and Michigan backfired.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that RFK Jr. endorsed President Trump on August 23 and said he would not only campaign for the 45th President but also withdraw his name from 10 critical swing states. These states included North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada.

While RFK Jr. successfully ensured his name was removed in seven states, he remained on the ballot in North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin thanks to Democrat maneuvering and rigged election boards. This could have potentially cost Trump enough votes in these states and handed Kamala Harris the election as RFK Jr drew more support from Trump.

Now, at least two of the problems have been solved.

WFMY revealed Friday that the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from ballots on Friday, the same day absentee ballots were supposed to go out to Tar Heel State voters. The ballots must be reprinted before being sent out so RFK, Jr.’s name can be removed.

Here is the order:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday, Aug. 29 sided with Democrats and voted to keep RFK Jr. on the ballot, despite his withdrawal from 2024 a week earlier. A Wake County judge upheld the ruling on Thursday before the Court of Appeals stepped in today.

The scheming by Democrats in the Wolverine State was even more blatant as corrupt Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson not only refused to let RFK Jr withdraw his name but fought to keep far-left independent candidate Cornel West OFF the ballot.

But the Michigan Court of Appeals saw through her blatant election interference and rightfully removed RFK Jr. As the Detroit Free Press reported, The Court of Appeals said that a section of state law cited by Benson in rejected Kennedy’s justified withdrawal request only applies only state office candidates, not to presidential candidates.

Now Wisconsin is the lone remaining obstacle as RFK Jr.’s lawsuit in the Badger State remains ongoing.