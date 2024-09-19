The Babylon Bee Just Gave The Perfect Response to Gavin Newsom’s Ban on AI Parody Videos

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week signed legislation into law seeking to outlaw parody videos using artificial intelligence and The Babylon Bee had the perfect response.

According to Newsom himself, the legislation was drawn up in response to Elon Musk sharing a parody videomocking Kamala Harris using an altered version of her voice.

I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California. You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content — including deepfakes. https://t.co/VU4b8RBf6N — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2024

The Babylon Bee, which is headquartered out of Florida, has responded to the new with a hilarious parody video of Newsom himself.

The video uses an AI version of Newsom’s voice describing how he has destroyed the state of California with his far-left policies and is therefore endorsing Kamala Harris to help spread them nationally.

Newsom’s voice states:

The Governor of California. This is a message for the people of America, given in my authentically recorded non-AI voice. Thanks to my leadership over the last several years, California has become a world leader in extremist left-wing governance. My policies were so effective that almost 1 million people are now fleeing the state every year. We even ran out of U-Hauls. During the COVID pandemic, I locked everyone in their homes and shut down businesses for months. Not the French Laundry, though. That’s my favorite restaurant. Last year, I cleaned up the dangerous, messy streets of San Francisco. You know, because Chinese Communist President Xi was coming. And I really wanted to impress him. He’s my boss, after all. This year, I signed legislation that allows me to take custody of your kid if you refuse to give him artificial hormones and chop off his genitals. Because if you don’t do that, you’re a bigot. And bigots shouldn’t be allowed to have kids. I’ve also led the way in green energy by banning all cars that don’t run on electricity. Then I banned almost all the electricity. This is smart leadership. On my watch, the cost of living and homelessness have skyrocketed. Schools are failing. Drug dealers and human traffickers are pouring across the border. And poop has covered the sidewalks of San Francisco. This is the positive, joyful vision we offer as Democrats. That’s why I’m enthusiastically endorsing Kamala Harris for president in 2024. She’ll do to the country everything I did in California. Anyway, I’m California Governor Gavin Newsom, and I approve this 100% real message, which is a recording of my voice without the assistance of any AI whatsoever. This isn’t a deepfake. And you can rest assured that it isn’t, because I just signed an unconstitutional law outlawing deepfakes. No one would dare violate it. Thank you, and science bless America.

BREAKING: The Babylon Bee has obtained this exclusive, official, 100% real Gavin Newsom election ad. https://t.co/nicrnKF5Ji pic.twitter.com/iksPVxltzI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 18, 2024

If you are from the state of California, please make sure not to watch and share the parody video as it is very dangerous for democracy and strictly against the law.