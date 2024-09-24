As the World Burns: Joe Biden Can Barely Speak, Slurs His Words, Attacks Russia and Pushes for More War in Last UN Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. It was his last speech to the international body.

Old Joe looked tired and lost as he mumbled and lied his way through his final speech as the world burns.

Joe has a particularly difficult time reading the TelePrompter these days and frequently mashes his words together.

Biden then went after Russia and Putin and pushed for more war.

Joe Biden: I truly believe we’re at another inflection point, world history. The choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come. Will we stand behind the principles of Unitas (that unite us)? Will we stand firm against aggression? Will we end the conflicts that are rising today? Will we take on global challenges like climate change, hunger, and disease? Will we plan now for the opportunities and risk of a revolutionary new technologies? I want to talk today about each of these decisions and the actions, in my view, we must take. To start, each of us as a body has made a commitment to the principles of the UN Charter to stand up against aggression. When Russia invaded Ukraine, we could have stood by and merely protested. But vice President Harris and I understood that that was an assault on everything this institution was supposed to stand for. And so my direction, America, stepped into the breach, providing massive security and economic and humanitarian assistance. Our NATO allies and partners in 50 plus nations stood up as well. But most importantly, the Ukrainian people stood up… …The good news is, Putin’s war has failed at his core aim. He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He set out to weaken NATO, but NATO is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before with two new members, Finland and Sweden. But we cannot let up. The world now has another choice to make. Will we sustain our support to help Ukraine win this war and preserve its freedom, or walk away and let aggression be renewed and a nation be destroyed? I know my answer. We cannot grow weary We cannot look away, and we will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Nod to Ukraine wins just an adorable piece in the UN.

Actually, Ukraine is losing this war and the world knows it. Unfortunately, the globalists and Western elites are itching for a world war in the months ahead.