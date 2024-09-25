Armed Man Came within Inches of Barack Obama Sitting in Back Seat of Vehicle in Stunning Secret Service Breach

An armed security guard came within inches of Barack Obama sitting in the back of a vehicle in the latest stunning Secret Service security breach.

According to TMZ, a security guard for a bar mitzvah nearby stumbled upon Obama’s SUV parked in a Hollywood alleyway outside of a restaurant last weekend.

The security guard did not know whose vehicle it was but he suspected it was a dignitary since it had Department of Homeland Security plates.

The armed guard approached the vehicle after coming down an unguarded stairwell. He saw Barack Obama sitting in the back seat using his laptop.

According to TMZ, the armed guard said Secret Service agents were startled when they saw him.

“[The security guard] turned around, walked past Obama’s SUV again, and walked back upstairs to the bar mitzvah. Then, about 30 minutes later, he says his boss asked him to hand over his credentials and his license to carry a concealed weapon for the Secret Service,” TMZ reported.

This Secret Service breach comes after two assassination attempts against President Trump in the last two months.