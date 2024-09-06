ARIZONA WARNING ON ELECTION STEAL: 2024 Ballots Are 4-Pages Long – MAY TAKE 20 MINUTES TO COMPLETE – PLAN ACCORDINGLY!

This warning came from a trusted source in Arizona:

This year Arizona will have a four-page ballot in the November election.

Completing a four-page Maricopa ballot can take 20 minutes or more. Polling place wait times on election day will be horrendous. Everyone in Maricopa must now vote by mail or be prepared to wait again on Election Day. Conservative media must have Maricopa residents vote by mail, and explain why.

Via our source: I just heard a public service announcement on AM radio (550 KFYI) by Maricopa Recorder, alerting people that the coming November general election ballot will be 4 pages long, front and back on two pieces of paper.

Maricopa Unveils New 2 Page Ballot for 2024 General

It took the county 10 days to count the 2020 election ballots, and 7 days to count the 2022 Primary ballots. In 2024 they will have double the paper, double the pallets, the same number of tabulators, and the same company Runbeck…..

The spokesperson for Maricopa County Elections Department, Adrian Borunda said…”Door #3 will still be available as a fail-safe”, “Some voters will inevitably return only one page”, “…a two-page ballot will likely mean that tabulation and results will be slower.”

He’s already stating excuses for the coming fraud – delays in counting, pages will be missing, people forced to use Box 3, etc.

Also, they purposely put ballot measures on page 2. The two page ballot gives them tremendous latitude to explain away election chaos.

Maricopa did use a two-page ballot in 2006. Oddly, the web is scrubbed of any mention of how that turned out.

