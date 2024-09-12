Appeal Filed for $150 Million J6 Class Action Lawsuit Filed by 78 J6 Protesters Brutally Injured by Capitol Police That Was Earlier Dismissed By a Loophole

“Never Surrender,” that’s the motto of the 78 January 6ers who became Plaintiffs in the largest lawsuit against the US Capitol Police in history.

The lawsuit was recently DISMISSED because of a technicality exploited by the US Capitol Police defense attorneys.

The fight for justice, however, has been renewed in the face of a shocking dismissal by US District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich. The ruling that dismissed the $150 million class-action lawsuit brought by 78 brutally injured January 6 plaintiffs has sparked outrage among Trump supporters and legal experts alike.

But the battle is far from over—Attorney Stefanie Lambert, an advocate for the January 6 patriots, has filed an appeal that promises to reignite the flames of justice.

PLEASE help support this lawsuit by donating at J6Legal.org

Let’s be clear: this dismissal wasn’t about the merits of the case. This was a case built on solid grounds—over 20 members of the US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police were sued for their abusive use of force, lack of training, and the savage treatment of peaceful protestors.

Read the appeal on X:

BREAKING LEGAL UPDATE: $ January 6 Class Action Lawsuit with 78 brutally injured J6 Plaintiffs was by the US District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich!!! TODAY WE HAVE FILED AN APPEAL!!! Read the LANG V THAU lawsuit here:… pic.twitter.com/GWJdZ0jqzd — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) August 20, 2024

The lawsuit accused law enforcement of the brutalization and mistreatment of peaceful protesters during the January 6th events— the 20 Capitol and DC Metro police officers were named in this case, accused of using improper and excessive force, engaging in misconduct, and failing to act within the bounds of law enforcement protocol.

These brave J6 plaintiffs—some of whom still bear the physical and emotional scars of that day—are demanding accountability for the horrors they endured.

But in what can only be described as a miscarriage of justice, Judge Friedrich dismissed this crucial lawsuit on a technicality: a phone number. That’s right—Jake, the lead pro se plaintiff, has been languishing in solitary confinement for 44+ months without trial and was unable to provide the court with a phone number because he’s been held behind bars.

How could he possibly provide a contact number when he’s trapped in the bowels of a corrupt system?

PLEASE help support this lawsuit by donating at J6Legal.org

In a shocking display of legal trickery, the defendants used Local Civil Rule 5.1c to claim Jake was unreachable—even though his Power of Attorney did receive the call from the Department of Justice!

This stunning dismissal is a direct affront to due process and a chilling reminder of the lengths the government will go to silence dissenting voices. But patriots take heart—this is far from over! Attorney Stefanie Lambert has joined the fight as lead attorney for these J6 plaintiffs, and an appeal has already been filed! This legal battle is headed to the next level, and it’s clear that the truth about January 6th will come to light.

The Deep State and corrupt government officials may try to bury this lawsuit, but the American spirit won’t be crushed so easily. This is not just a lawsuit—this is about exposing the truth and ensuring that justice is served. President Trump has always fought for the forgotten men and women of this country, and this battle is no different. The J6 patriots are not just victims—they are fighters who are standing up for the freedoms that this great nation was built on.

So while the left may celebrate a temporary victory in the courtroom, they should know this: the appeal has been filed, and justice will prevail. We are on the side of truth, and no amount of legal maneuvering can keep that truth from coming to light.

Stay tuned—the fight is just beginning!