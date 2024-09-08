Another One! Earthquake Rattles Southern California

Southern California was struck by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.

Shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside Counties.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake first struck near Ontario at 10:05 am local time followed by a 4.0 quake at 10:34 am local time.

No reports of injury or damage.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones weighed in on the latest quakes to strike Southern California.

Although a magnitude 4.0 quake is considered relatively small for California, the number of temblors that have hit the region this year is troubling.

Two sizable earthquakes struck Southern California last month.

