ANGEL MOMS Blast Kamala During Call: ‘Stop Pretending You Care About the Border’

On Friday, during a President Donald Trump campaign press call, several Angel Moms shared the painful reality of the impact of the broken (non-existent) Biden-Harris border policy has unleashed on American families.

Patty Morin, Alexis Nungaray, and Anne Fundner, blasted Harris on the call as the failed Border Czar went on a photo-op visit to the border.

This was Harris’ first visit to the southern border since June 2021.

All three mothers lost their children as a result of the border crisis, either through murder by an illegal or from the fentanyl that has flowed over the border, thanks to Biden-Harris.

An illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

Her mother Patty shared, “I would tell her, put all the border protections back into place that she and President Biden had stopped in those first hundred days.”

“Put those border protections back into place and start deporting the folks that are here in our country.”

She also for the deportation of every single illegal alien, citing concerns that millions of illegal immigrants in the country have crossed the border undetected.

“We don’t even know where they are. It’s going to be chaos for years and years to come.”

Alexis Nungaray’s 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was brutally raped and murdered in June by two illegals from Venezuela.

Alexis questioned Kamala’s real motives for staging the photo op after four years in office.

“Would she only do that if it was someone that mattered to her because in our eyes, it seems like we don’t matter, and she’s shown that this entire campaign,” she said.

She added, “She came out of nowhere within the last 30-40 days trying to make some type of effort, which really is no effort at all. It’s very sad, it’s very disgraceful, it’s very inhumane.”

Anne Fundner’s 15-year-old son died after accidentally ingesting fentanyl in 2022.

The deadly drug has flowed across the broken border in terrifying amounts.

Fundner suggested Harris is only interested in the border now because of her campaign.

She remarked, “I would say that she is late coming to the table on this. At any point, she can do something.”

“She can reinstate Remain in Mexico, which is an incredible Trump policy, and she can end catch and release. She can bring back, as I mentioned earlier, all the border policies, but she doesn’t.”

The mothers have also not heard from Harris.

Patty Morin’s daughter, Rachel, was raped & killed by a Kamala illegal. Alexis Nungaray’s daughter, Jocelyn, was raped & killed by Kamala illegals. Anne Fundner’s son, Weston, was killed by fentanyl trafficked across Kamala’s open border. Kamala hasn’t contacted any of them. pic.twitter.com/L9P008Qc1P — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

The Angel Moms’ concerns are backed by unsettling statistics.

Townhall reports:

More than 30 tons of fentanyl have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. In 2021, just after the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies took effect, 90 percent of 80,000 opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a recent ICE report confirmed the devastating consequences of the Biden-Harris regime’s disastrous open border policies.

According to the report from the Deputy Director of ICE Patrick Lechleitner sent to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are currently on ICE’s national docket.

Terrifyingly, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently tracking over 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes, while 226,000 face pending criminal charges, all of whom have been released into the United States under the regime’s lenient immigration enforcement.