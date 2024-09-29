ALABAMA CROWD ROARS! As Trump Is Pictured on the Big Screen at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Alabama-Georgia Game (VIDEO)

by
The Bama Crowd roars as President Trump is pictured on the Big Screen at the game with Kid Rock and Senator Tommy Tuberville

All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend when the Number 4 ranked Crimson Tide will face off against the Number 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

This was already going to be a HUGE event in college sports but to top it off President Donald Trump announced earlier that he will attend the game in Tuscaloosa this weekend!

President Trump was cheered by the fans when he entered his box at the game on Saturday.

But the crowd REALLY ROARED when they showed Trump on the Big Screen at the game.

The president was standing with Kid Rock and the great Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

President Trump handed out snacks to the kids earlier in the night.

Behizy has more video.

