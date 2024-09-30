After Freedom Party Won the Elections in Austria, Globalists Scramble To Shut Them Out of Power, While Orbán, Le Pen, Wilders and Other European Conservatives Celebrate

In the context of Europe growing ever more conservative, the victory of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO) brings about two simultaneous consequences: on the one hand, the right-wingers all around the ‘old continent’ are celebrating yet another evidence of a new European mindset; on the other hand, the ‘mainstream’ parties in Austria (a.k.a. Globalist servants) are scrambling to find a way to block the FPO victors out of power, denying the people’s will as they are wont to do.

The Freedom Party (FPO) now seeks to ‘clear a path to power’ after their clear parliamentary election victory which still means they need a partner to form a governing coalition.

Reuters reported:

“The triumph of the Eurosceptic, Russia-friendly FPO on Sunday was another milestone in the recent rise of Europe’s hard right. But the party immediately suffered a stiff reality check.

Facing FPO party leader Herbert Kickl in a television studio after results came in, leaders of the other parties in parliament dismissed his overtures on forming a coalition.”

The FPO finished almost 3 points ahead of Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s conservative People’s Party (OVP) with 29% of the vote.

Kickl is now accusing his rivals of ‘opposing the will of the people’.

“‘Tomorrow there will be a blue Monday and then we will set about turning that 29% into a political reality in this country’, Kickl told supporters on Sunday evening, playing on the fact blue is the colour associated with his party.”

Kickl, a non-compromising politician allied with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, wants to negotiate with all other parties in Austria.

The FPO’s can only ascend to power if it finds a partner.

At this point Reuters shows its Globalist – and asinine – colors by writing that ‘Kickl has embraced conspiracy theories, claiming de-worming agent Ivermectin is effective against COVID-19’. Good for him! But Reuters will never learn, it seems.

Kickl also opposes aid to Ukraine and wants sanctions against Russia withdrawn, arguing -m as everyone has learned by now – that ‘they hurt Austria more than Moscow’.

“Supporters say the FPO’s ‘Austria First’ policies will curb illegal immigration and lift the economy. Critics worry it could herald a more authoritarian state.

The OVP is the sole party that has signalled openness to forming a coalition with the FPO – but Nehammer has ruled out going into government with Kickl. He repeated that on Sunday, and there was no indication Kickl would step aside.”

Politico reported:

“From Marine Le Pen to Matteo Salvini to Geert Wilders, Europe’s right wingers are celebrating after the anti-immigration, Russia-friendly Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) won Austria’s national election on Sunday. Congratulations poured in from conservatives corners of Europe.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom in the Netherlands, wrote on social media, ‘We are winning! Times are changing! Identity, sovereignty, freedom and no more illegal immigration/asylum is what tens of millions of Europeans long for!’”

French National Rally was also thrilled. Party chief Marine Le Pen wrote that she was ‘delighted’ with the FPÖ’s victory, which “confirms the triumph of the people’, while the leader of Italy’s League, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, called it ‘a historic day in the name of change’.

“’To those who speak of the ‘far right,’ we remind you that in Vienna the only extreme thing is the desire for change that puts the values of work, family and security back at the center’, Salvini added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated the FPÖ leader on his ‘historic victory’, calling it ‘another win for Patriots[for Europe]’, in reference to the new hard-right grouping in the European Parliament.”

