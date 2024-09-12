After Donning a MAGA Hat, Biden Tells Trump Supporters ‘No Eating Dogs and Cats’ — MAGA Supporter Calls Him ‘Old Fart’

Joe Biden made headlines on Wednesday for what many are calling his most memorable moment in over five decades of public service.

During a visit to a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Biden donned a MAGA hat that he asked for from a Trump supporter.

The incident happened a day after a rigged debate by fake news ABC News between President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, where Trump landed heavy blows against Kamala and her failed policies and the biased moderators.

Biden was in Shanksville to pay respects to the victims of United Flight 93, which crashed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Biden was seen casually engaging with MAGA supporters, the same group he previously labeled as extremists. At one point, he even asked one of them to hand over his MAGA hat.

The crowd insisted Biden put the hat on. Biden, grinning ear to ear, played along, initially hesitating but eventually donning the red MAGA hat for a moment.

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as Biden held the hat high, grinning from ear to ear.

The Trump supporter who gave Biden the hat then said, “I’m proud of you now… old fart.”

In an apparent nod to Trump’s earlier remarks during the debate about immigration and claims regarding pets being consumed, Biden told to the crowd, “No eating dogs and cats.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates claimed that Biden briefly wore the MAGA hat as a gesture of unity.