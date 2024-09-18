ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir Drops Significantly in Ratings Following Biased Debate Performance

The ratings for David Muir’s ABC News show have dropped significantly since the debate in which he and Linsey Davis fact checked Trump relentlessly while giving Kamala Harris a pass on various lies.

People have absolutely had it with the media’s one-sided political activism.

Is it really any wonder why people would walk away from Muir’s show?

Breitbart News reports:

Report: ABC’s David Muir Suffers Ratings Decline After ‘One-Sided’ Presidential Debate Some viewers of ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir are apparently unhappy with how the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris played out on the network. During the event on September 10, Muir and co-moderator Linsey Davis fact-checked Trump several times, but they failed to pounce on Harris with corrections, Fox News reported on Tuesday. Numerous conservatives have suggested that the debate was not fair, which has reportedly cost the network. The outlet continued: Muir’s “World News Tonight” averaged 6.7 million viewers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the three episodes following the debate, after averaging 7.6 million in 2024 leading up to the debate. The 12% drop in viewers for “World News Tonight” is more significant than slight declines “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” saw when comparing the three episodes following ABC’s debate to the year-to-date totals, although Muir’s newscast remained the No. 1 broadcast evening newscast.

This topic was discussed on ‘Outnumbered’ on FOX News today. Watch:

JUST IN: Ratings for David Muir’s “World News Tonight” TANKED following his disastrous debate moderating GOOD! Viewership for his nightly ABC Newscast dropped by almost ONE MILLION—12%— in the three days following the debate. The American people saw the media bias that… pic.twitter.com/275qAjCKba — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

It’s a real shame about his ratings drop.

ABC’s David Muir sees newscast ratings tank after his controversial debate moderating https://t.co/8jJbkzkM5N pic.twitter.com/YUcsnynvhf — New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2024

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.