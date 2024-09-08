8 Years Ago Today Hillary Clinton Dropped Like a Rock and Was Thrown Into Van Like a Side of Beef (VIDEO)

Eight years ago today…

Hillary Clinton on September 11, 2016, buckled and dropped at Ground Zero in New York City.

Clinton’s handlers threw her into her van like a side of beef.

She even lost a shoe.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

Clinton’s camp claimed the weather contributed to Hillary’s fainting episode.

But it was a very comfortable 75 degrees that morning in New York City.

Here’s video from a different angle:

The Clinton campaign then released a statement from Hillary’s doctor stating she was diagnosed with pneumonia on that day which led to her fainting episode.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies. On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Clinton’s doctor said on September 11, 2016.

Later that day Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving Chelsea’s NYC apartment.

Hillary lied to the press about her health problems.

Hillary hugged a little girl and risked exposing her to pneumonia…

Here is Hillary Clinton leaving Chelsea's apartment. (A little girl came up to give her a hug) pic.twitter.com/VreSXmT1Yh — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) September 11, 2016

Hillary Clinton went on to lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump a couple months later.