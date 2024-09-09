59% of US Voters Approve of President Trump’s Arlington Visit to Commemorate the Kabul Bombing Victims After Gold Star Family’s Invite

In one of the dirtiest hit pieces in modern times, Democrats and their legacy media attacked and lied about President Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington Cemetery in August to commemorate the 13 US soldiers and Marines who were murdered by a suicide bomber at the Kabul Airport. The killer was let out of prison after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris abandoned Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not bother to attend the ceremony even though they were invited. Joe was on vacation. Kamala and Tampon Tim were out campaigning somewhere.

NEVER FORGET — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley, and CentCom Commander General Kenneth McKenzie all knew about the Kabul Airport terrorist bomber at the Abbey Gate hours in advance.

The top US military leaders knew that the Abbey Gate Soldiers were at the greatest risk.

Joe Biden allowed the Islamic bomber Abdul Reham al Logari to escape from Bagram Air Base prison after Biden abandoned the base in the middle of the night.

Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

Commanders calling in from Kabul relayed that the Abbey Gate, where American citizens had been told to gather to gain entrance to the airport, was the “highest risk” and detailed their plans to protect it.

American heroes later confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that US brass knew the suicide bomber was in the area of the Kabul Airport, but military brass would not let them take him out.

A US Marine sniper later testified that this was true. He was not allowed to take out the bomber.

Following the commemoration ceremony, the legacy media immediately began attacking President Trump- NOT Joe Biden for blowing off the Gold Star families for the third year in a row.

It wasn’t until the Gold Star families released videos defending President Trump that the vicious attacks stopped and the story magically went away.

Now a new poll finds that 59% of American voters approve of President Trump’s Arlington visit to commemorate the American heroes and Kabul bombing victims.

