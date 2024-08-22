BRUTAL: CNN Panelist Dunks on DNC Primetime Speaker and Woman Abuser Bill Clinton: “The Younger Audience – Know a Lot of Things About Him – Makes Me Wonder How He Still Makes These Kind of Stages” (VIDEO)

Bill Clinton spoke that the DNC Wednesday night in Chicago, Illinois.

Clinton is famous for his alleged sexual assaults on numerous women over his career in politics.

And yet, the Democrat Party gladly gave him a prime time slot on Wednesday night of their convention. This is the same party that stuffed current President Joe Biden in the 11:30 PM late night slot on Monday.

Democrats like to pretend that everyone forgot about Bill Clinton’s past record of sexual assault and even rape.

They threw him up there anyway. Democrats think we all forgot about Bill Clinton and his victims. Democrats think we all forgot about the #MeToo movement that exposed dozens of Democrat perps and pigs and ended their careers.

On Wednesday night, CNN panelist Scott Jennings destroyed the Democrat fantasy fest by pointing out the man on the stage is a serial sexual assaulter.

Jennings threw a t*rd in their punchbowl.

Scott Jennings: Bill Clinton makes me think about my dad in Western Kentucky. When I was growing up out there, my dad and all the other guys like my dad, blue collar guys, they loved Bill Clinton. All Clinton guys. Now my dad and every single one of them that I know, are all Donald Trump guys. When I see him come out here tonight and I think about the audience in this convention, I think the Democratic Party did once have a bunch of people who Bill Clinton would appeal to. I think they’re gone. I think the people who the labor, the blue collar labor piece of the Democratic Party that propelled Bill Clinton in the ’90s has completely and totally migrated over to Donald Trump. I wonder about the younger audience and how they view somebody like Bill Clinton today because he’s not a blue collar hero to them. They know a lot of other things about him that frankly make me wonder how in the world he still makes these kinds of stages, to be honest.

Buy that man a beer!

