You Can’t Make This Up: DNC Sues Georgia Election Board for Ensuring Every Vote Reflects the True Will of the People

In a country where common sense should reign supreme, one would expect a unified front in favor of protecting the sanctity of our elections. Yet, the Democrats continue to stand against measures designed to ensure that our electoral process is both fair and secure.

The latest instance of this troubling trend comes from Georgia, where the state’s Election Board has taken a bold step toward safeguarding election integrity—only to be met with fierce opposition from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Georgia Election Board voted 3-2 in favor of a new rule that mandates election workers to compare the total number of ballots cast with the total number of unique voter ID numbers in the system.

This crucial regulation aims to ensure that every vote cast is legitimate, allowing for thorough investigations into any discrepancies before election results can be certified.

Under this new rule, if any precinct shows that the number of ballots exceeds the number of unique voter IDs, counties must withhold certification of those election results until a complete investigation into potential fraud is conducted.

The specifics of the newly approved regulation are clear:

Tabulating Results : By 3 PM on the Friday following an election, the Election Board must review precinct returns, including absentee ballots and provisional ballots. The total number of unique voter IDs will be compared against total ballots cast.

Investigating Discrepancies : If discrepancies arise—where ballots exceed unique voter IDs—the Board is mandated to investigate thoroughly before any votes from that precinct are counted.

Certification of Results: Only after all discrepancies have been resolved can results be certified. This ensures that every vote reflects the true will of the people.

Moreover, Board members are empowered to scrutinize all election-related documentation prior to certifying results, ensuring potential fraud is detected and addressed before they become official. If fraud is uncovered, appropriate actions will be taken, including reporting findings to district attorneys.

However, instead of supporting these measures aimed at protecting electoral integrity, the DNC and its affiliates have chosen to sue the State Election Board over these rules.

If the election is truly safe and secure, there’s no reason to worry—unless they’re planning to cheat.

According to the far-left Democracy Docket:

The “reasonable inquiry rule” states that a county board can only certify an election “after reasonable inquiry that the tabulation and canvassing of the election are complete and accurate and that the results are a true and accurate accounting of all votes cast in that election.” The “examination rule” allows individual county election board members to “examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections prior to certification of results.” The DNC and the other plaintiffs asked the state court to declare that under Georgia law, the certification of election results is a mandatory duty and election superintendents don’t have discretion to delay certification or not to certify at all. Also, the Democrats urged the court to mandate that Nov. 5 election results must be certified by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. If the two rules mentioned in the lawsuit are not interpreted within the context of state law that makes certification mandatory, then the court should block the implementation of the rules and rule that they are “an invalid and unlawful exercise of [the board’s] authority,” the plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit.

The three Republican board members—Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffares, and Janelle King—who championed these rules have been lauded by former President Donald Trump as “pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory.”

They recognize that election certification should not merely be a rubber-stamping exercise but rather a critical duty requiring thorough investigation to ensure accuracy.

However, Governor Kemp is now working with the Democrats, asking the Georgia Attorney General whether he has the authority to remove the three Georgia State Election Board members who are implementing election integrity reforms.

Read the lawsuit here.