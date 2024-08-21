World War III Watch: Ukraine Launches Massive Kamikaze Drone Attack on Moscow Thanks to US and NATO Deep Pockets

Here is another reason why we need Trump – to stop the Western elites from igniting World War III.

Your tax dollars at work — Ukraine launched a massive kamikaze drone attack on several locations inside Russia including Moscow.

Last night Ukrainian drones were recorded in an attack on Moscow. Russian authorities report 11 were allegedly shot down over Podolsk, app 20 miles south of the Russian capital. No further details on an damage etc pic.twitter.com/XyyuIz4sUo — raging545 (@raging545) August 21, 2024

According to Politico, Russian forces shot down 10 drones over Moscow and its outskirts Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post early Wednesday morning.

At least 45 drones attacked different regions of Russia overnight, with 11 shot down over the Moscow region, 23 destroyed over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over the Kaluga region and two over Kursk, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the fire at the Proletarsk oil field in south eastern Russia is still burning following a Ukrainian attack three days ago.

Ukraine used Western made drones to attack the oil storage depot in the town.

Meanwhile, a large fuel depot in Russia’s Proletarsk is still in flames days after a Ukrainian drone attack, and the situation is getting worse. This is easily the most effective Ukrainian attack on Russian oil industry ever in this war. My feeling is that they won’t bring the… pic.twitter.com/nafifaOfQV — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) August 20, 2024

The Moscow Times reported: