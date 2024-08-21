World War III Watch: Ukraine Launches Massive Kamikaze Drone Attack on Moscow Thanks to US and NATO Deep Pockets

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia Wednesday morning, including several drones targeting Moscow.

Here is another reason why we need Trump – to stop the Western elites from igniting World War III.

Your tax dollars at work — Ukraine launched a massive kamikaze drone attack on several locations inside Russia including Moscow.

According to Politico, Russian forces shot down 10 drones over Moscow and its outskirts Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post early Wednesday morning.

At least 45 drones attacked different regions of Russia overnight, with 11 shot down over the Moscow region, 23 destroyed over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over the Kaluga region and two over Kursk, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the fire at the Proletarsk oil field in south eastern Russia is still burning following a Ukrainian attack three days ago.

Ukraine used Western made drones to attack the oil storage depot in the town.

The Moscow Times reported:

Russian air defense systems destroyed nearly a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight, the city’s mayor said early Wednesday, calling it one of the largest air attacks on the Russian capital since the start of the war.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said ten Ukrainian drones were shot down over the surrounding Moscow region as they approached the city.

“It’s one of the largest-ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. He said no one was injured and no property damage was reported.

Unverified videos shared on social media purportedly showed several of the drones being shot down at night.

